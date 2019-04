The Republic-Times Team of the Week are the champions of the Men’s Adult Basketball League at the Monroe County YMCA. Pictured in front are Casey Miller and Allen Siedle; back row: Scott Spinner, Dan Goeddel, Clint Pauline, Brandon Koenigstein, Dylan McNew and Jacob Siedle. There were a total of seven teams from the surrounding areas in the league, with the winning team finishing 8-1. A tournament to determine the league champion took place Sunday.