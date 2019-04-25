Team of the Week | Waterloo Girls Soccer

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo High School girls soccer team coached by Chad Holden. The Bulldogs won 9-0 over Jerseyville on Monday to improve to 11-3-3 on the season. The team is 5-0-1 in its past six games and is 5-1 in Mississippi Valley Conference play despite not having one senior on the roster.
