By Corey Saathoff on May 3, 2018 at 5:32 pm

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School soccer player Sydney Luedeman.

The senior (pictured at center) notched two goals at home against Jerseyville on Monday to give her 86 goals as a Bulldog, setting the record for most career goals scored in WHS girls soccer history.

Luedeman has 22 goals and four assists this spring to lead the Bulldogs (11-2-3).