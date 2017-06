By Corey Saathoff on June 8, 2017 at 5:01 pm

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department responded Wednesday evening to a crash involving a tractor and an SUV on LL Road near Maeystown.

No medical transport was required as a result of the crash.

Police said a John Deere tractor driven by Gary Gilbert Sr. of Valmeyer and a Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Curtis Esker of Fults were the parties involved in the crash.