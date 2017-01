By Corey Saathoff on January 31, 2017 at 10:53 am

Police and EMS personnel responded about 5:50 p.m. Sunday to a rollover crash in the area of Route 156 east of K Road near Hecker.

Police said a 1992 Toyota Camry driven by Michael B. Lemberg, 23, of Lenzburg, went off the roadway and into a wheat field, striking a tree. He was taken to Red Bud Regional Hospital by police for treatment of a minor back injury.

Lemberg was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid and accident, failure to report a crash and no insurance.