Sun Basket shines in Valmeyer bluffs

Gov. Bruce Rauner’s message reverberated through the underground Rock City development in Valmeyer during Thursday’s grand opening of one of the largest employers in Monroe County.

“You guys are what the American economy is all about,” he relayed to the 380 full-time employees of Sun Basket, the newest company to move into Rock City. “Hard work, innovation, creativity, technology and delivering value for customers.”

Sun Basket, a national meal kit delivery service, has been in Admiral Parkway’s large cave business development on a trial basis since last March. The company celebrated its grand opening Thursday with a tour of the inside of the facility and a ribbon-cutting.

During the tour, Rauner shadowed Sun Basket CEO and co-founder Adam Zbar and COO Don Barnett.

The tour covered much of Sun Basket’s 110,000-square-foot facility, including a food preparation area, employee cafeteria, office space and storage area. Rauner was also introduced to Sun Basket executive chef and co-founder Justine Kelley…>>>

