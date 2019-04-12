 Structure fire in Millstadt - Republic-Times | News

Structure fire in Millstadt

By on April 13, 2019 at 10:10 am

The Millstadt and Columbia fire departments responded about 9:30 a.m. Saturday to a residential structure fire in the 700 block of Admiral Wendt Parkway off North Polk Street in Millstadt.

The fire appeared to have been knocked down within a short amount of time.

