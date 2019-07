By Republic-Times on July 10, 2019 at 3:50 pm

Pictured is storm damage to trees in rural St. Clair County near Millstadt.

The Columbia and Millstadt fire departments responded shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to a report of broken utility poles and wires down in the area of 2813 Triple Lakes Road.

A strong thunderstorm rolled through the area just prior to the call.

Multiple reports of downed trees and limbs were also taken in the area of Triple Lakes Road near Bluffside Road and near Route 163.