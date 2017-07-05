Sticky Tables | 6/28/2017

You know, I really try hard to be understanding and try to give most folks the benefit of the doubt. I also admit to being a cranky, judgmental curmudgeon who just wants people to be real and do their jobs.

I can’t tell you how many restaurants we’ve eaten in during the last few years that have been absolutely filthy. What is going on? It actually makes me think we all need to stay home.

It’s getting to the point where I notice the clean places more than anything, mainly because there are so few of them. Do you agree? Am I right?

The common thread for me is the presence of responsible adults. If you look around a restaurant and see a responsible adult managing the place, you are probably in pretty good shape. If you look around and see a bunch of greasy, dirty workers and the absence of an adult, turn around and pick a new place.

My snarky attitude is intentional: I’m sick and tired of dirty restaurants, whether it’s the tables, the restrooms or both.

Most of the time, it is both.

We ate at a restaurant the other night because we had a gift card and only had one kid with us. That is a reason right there to eat high on the hog for one evening. So, off we went. I won’t mention names, but the name has something to do with that little thing on the end of a toothpick that goes in some drinks, followed by a place you grow things in. Figure it out?

This place used to be a fairly nice place to eat a few years ago. One never had to worry about quality at this place. Our last few visits there have been less than stellar, and it makes me wonder why we keep going back (oh yeah, those gift cards).

I’m really going to sound like a snot here, but almost as soon as you get inside the door you know you are going to get poor service. The younger folks working there look unkempt and greasy. The staff have few smiles and few pleasantries. I’m sorry, but if I am going to spend a wad of cash at your restaurant (or a gift card) you need to be kissing my feet, whether fake or not. I need some service.

Since we had kids, we started carrying wet wipes with us to most places. Often, we’ve whipped them out and wiped down the table. I feel like a big jerk doing it, especially if other people see me. But, by golly, I’m not going to enjoy a meal when my elbows stick to the table.

On this particular evening, we had no wipes and decided to ask the waitress to clean our table. She was very gracious (we actually had a great waitress), but did not fail to blame someone for the problem as most people do in our day and age. Pass the buck. I’d admire folks more if they just apologized and took care of it.

A visit to the restroom added to my angst; sticky floors. When a bathroom is dirty you usually have flies buzzing around, too. Yep, this place didn’t disappoint. Buzz buzz.

The food was decent, but having to ask for our table to be wiped off and experiencing the dirty restrooms (Michelle reported the same ambiance in the girls’ room) put a wrench in our dining enjoyment. I’d like to think we could go back there on our next gift card.

I’m wondering if people know how to wipe tables anymore? Do we still use clean rags with clean, hot, soapy water? Or have health regulations changed? Could someone in restaurant management let me know?

When folks are trained to wipe a table, are they trained by someone capable? Do these same people show them how to inspect mops and use clean mop water? How often are restrooms inspected? Do restaurants (like a lot of brick-and-mortar places these days) struggle to make ends meet, run on a skeleton crew and don’t have enough help to keep things clean? Enlighten me.

It’s been over a period of years, but I’ve noticed a decline in the overall environment of shopping establishments and eateries in a community across the river. Have you noticed, too? Places like that big building with all the stores, that restaurant where they make a lot of bread, and a few other places that were once fine places to go have slipped in many ways.

Mostly, I notice the dirt and the crappy service. And greasy looking young people (just venting here).

I don’t want to dog all of those places; some maintain a pretty decent space. And I can’t talk bad about all the “young folks.” There are plenty who are hard, responsible workers. Some are even relatively clean looking.

For the most part, however, we have an absence of good management. Adults (or younger folks) are afraid to lay down the law, be unpopular, or tell anyone what to do. It’s my contention you can still be the boss yet be fair and respectable.

You can still run the show and get along. You don’t have to be a jerk to manage.

Hey kids! Take a shower, cut your hair, look people in the eye, smile and be pleasant. Kiss people’s hind ends so you can get a good tip. Try to look as clean as possible. While you are at it, use a clean cloth or mop with clean, hot water and soap (or something) to wipe a table or mop a floor. Dirty water will just make the surface dirtier.

Any of you managers out there may feel free to cut this article out and read it to your employees. I’m not the be-all-end-all authority here, but this is mostly common sense. The public is paying your wages, after all. It’s not our fault you are working, so please don’t punish us. And I hope you folks at that aforementioned restaurant (remember toothpick and picking lettuce) are listening; please go back to the old days and clean that place up.

My mother and I recently ate at a restaurant I used to lunch at during my junior high/high school days. It was good food and fun. As we sat down, shown to our seats by an older waitress while the two adult owners busied themselves about the place (see a pattern yet?), my mother ran her hands over the table and remarked: “Look how clean these tables are!”

Guess that’s where I get that whole “clean” thing.