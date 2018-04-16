Stephen A. Jaycox | Obituary

Stephen A. Jaycox, 32, of Fults, died April 13, 2018, in Fults.

He was born Oct. 11, 1985, in St. Louis, son of Keith Jaycox and Kelly Rose-Mattingly.

Stephen was a member of the band Dazed N Confused STL and the Waterloo Social Club.

He is survived by his mother; father; stepfather Michael Mattingly; brother Nathan Jaycox; sisters Alexis Klingerman and Angelica Jaycox; maternal grandmother Cheryl Lane; paternal grandparents Linda Young and Edward (Nancy) Jaycox; nephew Anthony Jaycox; niece Lorelei Gomric; and good friend Jennifer Henson.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather Stephen Rose, aunt Erin Rose, uncle David W. Chambers, and numerous other Jaycox aunts and uncles.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. April 20, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.