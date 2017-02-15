State Bank building Columbia branch

State Bank of Waterloo has applied to the FDIC for permission to open a branch in Columbia.

The step is a formality, according to bank president and CEO Kevin Day, and construction is expected to begin in the spring.

“We’ve already hired a design-build firm,” Day confirmed. “It’ll be pushing it, but we hope to be open before the end of the year.”

State Bank of Waterloo currently has two locations in Waterloo and one in Valmeyer. The Columbia location will be at 1525 North Main Street, behind Midwest Petroleum at the site formerly occupied by Hardee’s.

In other Columbia news, the Columbia City Council gave one final review to a food truck ordinance before deciding to send it to the full council for a vote at Monday’s Committee of the Whole meeting. The council and city staff have been discussing and drafting the ordinance for months…>>>

