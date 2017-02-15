 State Bank building Columbia branch - Republic-Times | News

State Bank building Columbia branch

By on February 15, 2017 at 1:37 pm

State Bank of Waterloo has applied to the FDIC for permission to open a branch in Columbia.

The step is a formality, according to bank president and CEO Kevin Day, and construction is expected to begin in the spring.

“We’ve already hired a design-build firm,” Day confirmed. “It’ll be pushing it, but we hope to be open before the end of the year.”

State Bank of Waterloo currently has two locations in Waterloo and one in Valmeyer. The Columbia location will be at 1525 North Main Street, behind Midwest Petroleum at the site formerly occupied by Hardee’s.

In other Columbia news, the Columbia City Council gave one final review to a food truck ordinance before deciding to send it to the full council for a vote at Monday’s Committee of the Whole meeting. The council and city staff have been discussing and drafting the ordinance for months…>>>

Read the rest of this story in the February 15 issue of the Republic-Times. If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Andrea F.D. Saathoff

Andrea is a graduate of Gibault High School and the University of Missouri School of Journalism, the University of Missouri Harry S Truman School of Public Affairs and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville College of Education. She lives in Columbia with her husband and their twin toddler sons. When she isn't cheering on St. Louis Cardinals baseball or riding the emotional roller coaster of Mizzou Tigers football, she enjoys attending and participating in the many family events the county has to offer. email: andrea@republictimes.net