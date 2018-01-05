SPPCS Boys Basketball | Team of the Week

The Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School boys basketball team is this week’s Republic-Times Team of the Week.

The Falcons placed third at their own holiday tournament held over Christmas break, including a last-second win over St. Boniface for third place. Collin Shields sank a buzzer beater for the victory.

Pictured with the third place trophy, front row, from left, are Max Mitchel, Jude Green, Grant Higgerson, Logan Calvert and Owen Scherff; back row: Evan Davis, Collin Shields, Owen Mechler, Aiden Karsten and Henry Huels. Not pictured are Evan Muehlher and McKensie Haudrich. (submitted photo)