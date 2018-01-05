 SPPCS Boys Basketball | Team of the Week - Republic-Times | News

SPPCS Boys Basketball | Team of the Week

By on January 5, 2018 at 4:30 pm

The Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School boys basketball team is this week’s Republic-Times Team of the Week.

The Falcons placed third at their own holiday tournament held over Christmas break, including a last-second win over St. Boniface for third place. Collin Shields sank a buzzer beater for the victory.

Pictured with the third place trophy, front row, from left, are Max Mitchel, Jude Green, Grant Higgerson, Logan Calvert and Owen Scherff; back row: Evan Davis, Collin Shields, Owen Mechler, Aiden Karsten and Henry Huels. Not pictured are Evan Muehlher and McKensie Haudrich. (submitted photo)


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County’s hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the “Subscribe” page on this website.