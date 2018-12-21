Sophia Bonaldi | Athlete of the Week
By Republic-Times
on December 21, 2018 at 6:51 pm
Sophia Bonaldi
The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School girls basketball player Sophia Bonaldi.
The senior was named MVP of the Candy Cane Classic at Gibault this past weekend after leading the Eagles to the tourney title with 56 points and 13 steals over three games.
She is averaging 15 points and 3.5 steals per game for the Eagles, who are 10-2 on the season. (John Spytek photo)
