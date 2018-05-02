Soccer teams kick into postseason mode

All three local girls soccer teams prepare to enter regional play with dreams of adding more hardware to their respective gyms.

Waterloo is in Class 2A while Columbia and Gibault are both in Class 1A.

The Bulldogs (12-2-3) lost 2-0 to Mississippi Valley Conference nemesis Triad last Wednesday, but bounced back to beat Jerseyville at home Monday on Senior Night.

Waterloo and Triad were tied 0-0 at halftime before the Knights notched two second half goals to win. The Bulldogs outshot Triad 10-8 in the contest.

“We played a solid game, just came out on the losing end,” Waterloo head coach Chad Holden said.

On Monday, senior Sydney Luedeman scored twice to set a new career goals record for WHS girls soccer in a 7-0 win.

Sydney Stephens, Natalie Gum, Ellie Dirnbeck, Karleigh Daniels and Sierra Berg also scored for the ‘Dogs, who won at Mascoutah on Tuesday and close the regular season with a rematch at home against Triad on May 8…>>>

