Skylure Barlow | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is freshman junior college softball player Skylure Barlow of Dupo.

The 2017 Dupo High School graduate is off to an amazing start at Jefferson College in Hillsboro, Mo.

Barlow is hitting .442 with 12 home runs, 36 RBIs and 23 runs in 26 games while playing third base for the Vikings. She also has a .948 slugging percentage.