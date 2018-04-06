Skylure Barlow | Athlete of the Week
By Sean McGowan
on April 6, 2018 at 5:16 pm
Skylure Barlow
The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is freshman junior college softball player Skylure Barlow of Dupo.
The 2017 Dupo High School graduate is off to an amazing start at Jefferson College in Hillsboro, Mo.
Barlow is hitting .442 with 12 home runs, 36 RBIs and 23 runs in 26 games while playing third base for the Vikings. She also has a .948 slugging percentage.
Sean McGowan
Sean is a die-hard Cubs fan, despite the relentless peer pressure coming from the rest of the Republic-Times staff. He and his wife, Jacqui, have been married for two years. Originally from the west suburbs of Chicago, Sean and his wife moved down to Normal to attend Illinois State University and stayed central Illinois residents for the past four years. email:sean@republictimes.net