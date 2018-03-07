Single-vehicle crash north of Columbia
By Sean McGowan
on March 7, 2018 at 2:49 pm
The Columbia Fire Department and St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash with injuries at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at 1539 Imbs Station Road north of Columbia.
Pictured is the Sears Hometown Store truck that went off the roadway Wednesday afternoon at Imbs Station Road north of Columbia. (Sean McGowan photo)
A Sears Hometown Store truck had gone off the road into a wooded area. It is unknown at this time if the driver was transported. Traffic was diverted for a time as emergency personnel worked to clean up the scene.
