Single-vehicle crash north of Columbia

The Columbia Fire Department and St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash with injuries at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at 1539 Imbs Station Road north of Columbia.

A Sears Hometown Store truck had gone off the road into a wooded area. It is unknown at this time if the driver was transported. Traffic was diverted for a time as emergency personnel worked to clean up the scene.