Shirley J. Fischer | Obituary

Shirley J. Fischer (nee Korvas), 82, of Waterloo, died July 23, 2017, in Waterloo.

She was born Jan. 23, 1935, in Waterloo, daughter of the late Arthur J. and Catherine M. Korvas (nee Schroeder).

Shirley was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo. She was a member of the choir and was a volunteer at church and at Oak Hill.

She is survived by her children Mark Novack, Ellen (Harv Ries) Gates, John (Susan) Novack, Julie (Wayne) Reichling and Ryan Novack; grandchildren Benjamin Gates, Blake (Laura) Novack, Monica Novack, Emma Novack, Natalie Novack, and Amber, Emily and Abigail Reichling; great-granddaughter Lola Gates; brother Robert (Margaret) Korvas; and nieces, nephews, god-children and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Robert Fischer.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. July 24, and 8-10 a.m., July 25, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. July 25, at the funeral home, Deacon Doug Boyer officiating.

Interment will follow at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Hospice of Southern Illinois or Songs4Soldiers.