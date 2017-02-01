Shirley H. Moeckel | Obituary

Shirley H. Moeckel, 87, of Waterloo, died Jan. 28, 2017, in Waterloo.

He was born Aug. 30, 1929, in Jacob, son of the late Herbert G. and Stella S. Moeckel (nee Bellmann).

Shirley graduated from Gorham High School in 1947. He worked for his father on the family farm and in the family tavern from 1947-1950.

He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951-1955, and started his career as a farmer and business owner in 1956.

Shirley served 15 years on Twin County Service Co., one year on the Board of Directors, nine years as vice president and five years as president.

He served as director of the Jackson County Farm Bureau board; and director of Illinois Grain Corporation board until its merger with FS Growmark. He was director of the First National Bank board of Gorham; and was presently president of KHJ Inc., buying and selling farms and commercial land and investments.

He was a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jacob; a current member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Waterloo; was a lifetime member of the VFW; a lifetime member of the American Legion; and a lifetime member of the United States Air Force Security Service and the Freedom Through Vigilance Association.

He is survived by his wife Hazel P. Moeckel (nee McGill); daughter Kim (Mark) Moeckel-Arbeiter; sons Herbert (Kathy) Moeckel and Jon (Blaire) Moeckel; grandson Max Moeckel-Arbeiter; foster grandson Chase; grandsons Gage Moeckel, Gavin Moeckel, and Grant Moeckel; sister Janice Bright; and sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Dr. Russell J. (Loretta) Moeckel; and brother-in-law Dr. JC Bright.

Visitation and funeral services were Feb. 1 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Waterloo, Pastor Tony Troup officiating.

Interment followed Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Immanuel Lutheran Church of Waterloo, Christ Lutheran Church of Jacob, or the Waterloo VFW or American Legion.