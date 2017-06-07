Sheriff: thousands of child porn images found in raid

Federal child pornography charges are pending following an investigation that resulted in a raid last week at a home in rural Waterloo.

Per a press release issued Wednesday by Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing, Deputy Steven Meister worked with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force after 11 recent cyber tipline reports of IP addresses searching for child porn throughout the county were received.

Following a review of the evidence, Meister completed a search warrant to examine images from these tips. Meister also completed subpoenas to determine who the IP addresses returned to, which revealed they all returned to one address in the Waterloo area.

“Through a thorough investigation, Deputy Meister determined these cases involved one suspect and located probable cause to complete a federal search warrant at the suspect’s residence,” the press release states. “During the search, several thousand child pornography photographs and hundreds of child pornography videos were located on several devices.”

Federal charges are pending recovery of all images and videos from the multiple devices, police said.

“Being proactive in these types of cases is imperative given the severity of the crime and potential for children becoming victim of a traumatic event,” Rohlfing said.