Sheriff gives update on MCSD operations

“If we had an unlimited budget, it would be simple,” Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing told the Republic-Times Monday. “But we don’t. Our goal, therefore, is to provide the absolute best protection possible while not being wasteful, and cutting costs where we can.”

Last fiscal year’s annual budget for the department was $2.8 million. This year’s budget is $3 million.

Last fiscal year, the department returned $22,089.80 of its budget to the county’s general fund.

Rohlfing cited several looming costs for this and future years.

“The jail building is 30 years old. The roof was projected to last 30 years. If it needs replacement this year, or soon, it will cost in the neighborhood of $150,000 to S200,000,” he said. “The generator here is also aging, and with dispatching needs and prisoners present, we are told there are no spare parts for it.”

Information technology is another drain on department finances, with such costs difficult to plan for as they tend to creep up. Laptop computers in patrol vehicles go out, the servers in the jail are aging, and software programs change often without sufficient notice.

Some work carried out by the department earns money for the county. Fees charged for serving papers deposited more than $300,000 into the county’s general fund last year.

Another money-maker is the practice of housing federal prisoners in the jail when census is low. That practice began in June 2015. Since then, the MCSD has earned about $215,000 in federal funds that have gone into the county’s general fund…>>>

