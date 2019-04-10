Sheriff disputes district assertion

The Columbia school district recently sent a second document to the community, following up on its letter from February addressing negative claims about the district.

This document contains seven new claims that have come up recently, such as the Parkview Elementary roof replacement and laws governing how the school district handles homeless and unaccompanied youth.

The item that has drawn the most attention, however, is the seventh one.

According to the district, in 2016 the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department was conducting an investigation regarding student information provided to school officials.

In the course of that investigation, the MCSD interviewed district administrators.

“The superintendent and/or administrators were not under investigation, but cooperated with the deputies to answer questions,” the document, which is available on the district’s website, states. “After reviewing the police report that was shared with the administration a year later, the report contained information that was not an accurate account of the interviews.”

Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing took exception to that, posting a Facebook response on April 1 after he was contacted by a concerned resident about the statement…

