Shane Wilhelm | Athlete of the Week

By on April 19, 2018 at 1:14 pm

Shane Wilhelm

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School baseball standout Shane Wilhelm.

The junior righthander threw a complete game no-hitter in Thursday’s 9-1 victory over Breese Central.

“Shane did a nice job of controlling the strike zone early in the game,” Columbia head coach Neal O’Donnell said. “Being able to throw three pitches for strikes, he made it difficult for their hitters to get comfortable at the plate.”

The Mizzou commit improved to 2-1 on the season with the win. He also leads the Eagles in hitting this season at .512 with six stolen bases and 14 runs scored. (submitted photo)


