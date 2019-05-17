Shane Wilhelm | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School baseball standout Shane Wilhelm. The senior pitcher/infielder threw nine and two-thirds innings in the Eagles’ 2-1 win in 11 innings over Salem on Monday, striking out 18 with zero walks and just three hits allowed. He also went 2-for-6 with an RBI in the win. On May 4, Wilhelm pitched a one-hitter with nine strikeouts in a 1-0 win over Triad. The Mizzou commit is 6-1 with an 0.91 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 53 and two-thirds innings pitched this season and is hitting .333 with 16 RBIs and 24 runs for the Eagles (21-5).