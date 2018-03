By Republic-Times on March 28, 2018 at 1:27 pm

Columbia Fire Department personnel responded about 10 a.m. Saturday to a fully engulfed semi truck fire on Bluff Road.

The truck, which was not pulling a trailer at the time of the fire, was completely destroyed by the flames. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Bluff Road was closed in the area of the fire as firefighters handled the blaze.