Semi overturns in Columbia

Emergency personnel responded about 7:30 a.m. Monday to an overturned semi tractor-trailer hauling potatoes on Frontage Road across from Gilmore Lake Road off Route 3 in Columbia.

No injuries were reported in the crash. The truck driver told police he was traveling south on Route 3 when his GPS system instructed him to make a hard turn right onto Frontage Road. The truck was unable to make the turn without its trailer overturning down into a culvert.

Police remain on scene for a large vehicle towing company to arrive.