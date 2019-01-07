Semi overturns in Columbia
By Republic-Times
on January 7, 2019 at 8:15 am
Pictured is the overturned semi in Columbia on Monday morning. (Corey Saathoff photo)
Emergency personnel responded about 7:30 a.m. Monday to an overturned semi tractor-trailer hauling potatoes on Frontage Road across from Gilmore Lake Road off Route 3 in Columbia.
No injuries were reported in the crash. The truck driver told police he was traveling south on Route 3 when his GPS system instructed him to make a hard turn right onto Frontage Road. The truck was unable to make the turn without its trailer overturning down into a culvert.
Police remain on scene for a large vehicle towing company to arrive.
