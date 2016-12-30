 Sean Hofstetter | Athlete of the Week - Republic-Times | News

Sean Hofstetter | Athlete of the Week

By on December 30, 2016 at 2:14 pm
Sean Hofstetter

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Sean Hofstetter of the Columbia Ice Eagles.

Hofstetter ranks among the MVCHA leaders in goals this season with 30 to go along with seven assists for the Ice Eagles, who are 10-4-1.


