Scout restores Miller-Fiege brick path

Jake Hennes of Columbia recently took on the challenge of helping beautify Columbia’s Main Street, and with much success.

Hennes, 17, has been a Boy Scout since he was about 10 years old and chose to restore the brick paver path at the entrance to the Miller-Fiege Home for his Eagle Scout project. He said he has not yet had his Eagle ceremony.

“I think it looks pretty good. The whole project turned out well and the brick should last a long time,” Hennes said. “I like that I got to help the (Historic Main Street Columbia Association). It’s cool to be a part of that.”

One of the focuses of the association is to work with property owners to renovate storefronts and historic buildings to maintain a high-quality appearance along the downtown area. In December,

Hennes took on the renovation when the city contacted his troop about the opportunity.

Hennes said he began the project keeping in mind the importance of preservation, which required peeling back the grass to get a good look underneath the brick.

“We had to see the quality of the brick to see if it was reusable to keep the historic look,” he said…>>>

