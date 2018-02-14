Scout project helps locate cemetery burials

Thanks to a local boy scout, families will have a much easier time finding their loved ones’ graves at Palmier Cemetery in Columbia.

Millstadt Troop 622 Boy Scout Andrew Romano recently completed his Eagle Scout project at the cemetery. In order to help people locate a specific tombstone, with more than 749 graves located on site, he used an app to set up GPS coordinates for each one.

Andrew then uploaded the GPS coordinates to findagrave.com. When someone enters a name into the website’s search function and clicks on the name, the GPS coordinates will be listed with the entry.

Andrew, 17, said he stumbled upon the idea when retired Palmier Cemetery Board trustee Vernon Ritter suggested a project at the cemetery.

“I knew this was more work than what some other scouts in my troop have attempted, but I’m excited about what this is going to do for people in the future,” he said.

During a Saturday ceremony recognizing the completion of the project, Ritter said Andrew’s work will be helpful to trustees. Ritter noted that some of the graves at the cemetery are unknown, as they don’t include a full tombstone or name but still have GPS coordinates…>>>

