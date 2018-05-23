Schwartz runs to another state title

Waterloo High School junior Jenna Schwartz was attempting to win the distance running triple crown Saturday at the IHSA Class 2A state track meet in Charleston.

She already won the state cross country title in the fall, and was attempting to win both the 3,200-meter and 1,600-meter events this spring.

Schwartz cruised to first place in the 3,200, but ran out of gas late in the 1,600 to place seventh.

“It was an exciting experience, for sure,” Schwartz told the Republic-Times. “I knew it would be tough to win a track state title, but winning in cross country helped my confidence.”

In the 3,200, Schwartz said she didn’t run a particularly fast time as she knew she had to also run the 1,600 later in the day.

“I was trying to conserve some energy,” she said.

Schwartz won the 3,200 with a time of 11:01.86, which was nearly nine seconds ahead of second place finisher Campbell Petersen of Dunlap.

On Friday, Schwartz qualified for the 1,600 final with the top overall time of 5:08.94 in the prelims…>>>

