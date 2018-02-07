Schrader’s big night leads ‘Dogs past Hawks

While neither team has enjoyed much success this season, the excitement level was high for Tuesday’s cross-town rivalry hoops showdown between Waterloo and Gibault in the Hawks’ home gym.

Bulldogs senior Ross Schrader was the star of the night, sinking a long three-pointer late in the fourth quarter to reach the 1,000-point mark for his high school career and give his team some breathing room in the process. His basket gave Waterloo a 46-39 lead. The Bulldogs went on to win, 51-47.

Schrader led Waterloo with 17 points on the night. Karson Huels scored 23 points to lead Gibault, including two long three-pointers late that kept the Hawks in it until the final seconds.

Gibault took an early 10-5 lead on a Huels layup at 3:50 of the first quarter, prompting a Waterloo timeout.

A three-pointer from Waterloo senior Eli Dodd knotted the contest at 12-12 with two minutes left in the first.

The game went back-and-forth for the remainder of the first half, with Waterloo taking a slim 25-22 lead into the locker room.

Huels drained a three-pointer to tie the game at 25-25 early in the third quarter.

Waterloo went on a 10-0 run from there, sparked by a “bucket and bruise” three-point play from Schrader to put the ‘Dogs up 30-25 at 4:15 of the third. Jake Wade followed with a three-pointer and then a layup, and Waterloo was rolling.

The Hawks went on a run of their own to answer. Josh Besserman’s bucket cut Waterloo’s lead to 35-32 in the final minute of the third quarter. A basket from Huels made it a one point game entering the final frame.

Waterloo cooked up another run in the fourth quarter, sparked by Schrader’s milestone three-pointer. Waterloo was up 49-41 with less than two minutes to play before Huels connected on two long three-pointers to make it a 49-47 game with 18 seconds left.

Wade made one of two free throws to give the Bulldogs a 50-47 lead, leaving the Hawks one last chance to tie it. But a three-point attempt by Huels was tipped by Waterloo’s Jackson Ivers, essentially sealing the win.

Tre Wahlig put the icing on the cake with one last free throw for the Bulldogs, who improved to 7-18 on the season. Gibault dropped to 7-18 with the loss.

Waterloo plays at Highland on Tuesday. The game has been rescheduled from Friday due to the death of WHS senior student Max Paul.

Gibault hosts Father McGivney on Thursday.