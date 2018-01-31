Schimpf advocates for Southwest Illinois Connector

State Sen. Paul Schimpf has a number of goals for the spring session, including introducing legislation to help with job creation in southern Illinois and consolidate state government.

One of his goals coincides with work being done of late by representatives of four southwestern Illinois counties to build a four-lane highway from Murphysboro to Waterloo. With the Senate’s return to session Tuesday, Schimpf went to work on introducing legislation to move forward on this proposal.

“That, to me, is the only proposal I’ve heard as far as spurring economic prosperity,” he said of the project.

The four-lane/four-county highway coalition has met on several occasions recently to discuss the expansion which proponents say would create an easier route from St. Louis to southwestern Illinois cities. During its most recent meeting, the coalition dubbed the idea the “Southwest Illinois Connector.”

Schimpf gave the Republic-Times four reasons for his support of the four-lane highway, including that it would connect to a major university in Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

“I think in order to maximize the economic potential of the shooting complex in Sparta, you have to have something like this,” he said for his second reason.

The Republican from Waterloo also touted it as a benefit to the Kaskaskia Regional Port District, a driving force in the region’s economy. Finally, he said the highway would spur a reduction in fatal accidents with less traffic on Interstate 57…>>>

