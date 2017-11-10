Sam and Jessie Seidel | Athletes of the Week

The Republic-Times Co-Athletes of the Week are sisters Sam and Jessie Seidel of the Valmeyer High School volleyball team.

The Seidel sisters helped lead the Pirates to a 27-11 record and a regional title this season.

Sam, a senior outside hitter, led the Pirates in digs with 347 and was second to her sister in kills with 277. She led the way with 11 kills in last week’s sectional final loss.

Jessie, a sophomore outside hitter, led the Pirates in kills this season with 316 and was second in service points with 182. She was also third in digs with 331.