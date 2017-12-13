Saints drop out of Mon-Clair League

The Columbia Saints informed the Mon-Clair Baseball League this week that they are disbanding the club, ending a 15-year run in their most recent incarnation as a team.

“The Saints will not be in the Mon-Clair League in 2018,” league president Don Barton confirmed with the Republic-Times on Tuesday. “(Manager) Doc Kleinschmidt has decided to work with the next generation of Columbia Saints. He has two young sons that he intends to coach until they can play in the league.”

Kleinschmidt resurrected the team in 2002 following a 24-year hiatus, with home games played on his “field of dreams” located off Triple Lakes Road in rural Columbia…>>>

