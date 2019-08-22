Ryan Kruse | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Gibault Catholic High School golfer Ryan Kruse. The junior shot a 33 for the top overall individual score in Gibault’s season-opening match against Mater Dei at Acorns Golf Links on Aug. 15.

Republic-Times The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.