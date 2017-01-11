Ruth Ann Krull | Obituary

Ruth Ann Krull (nee Hoefft), 69, of St. Louis, died Jan. 3, 2017, in St. Louis.

She was born March 8, 1947, in East St. Louis, daughter of the late Arnold and Gladys Hoefft (nee Knobloch).

Ruthie was a very caring and loving person with everyone she knew.

She is survived by her brother John (Phyllis) Hoefft, sisters-in-law Wilma Hoefft and Linda Hoefft, seven nieces and nephews, three great-nieces, and the Krull families.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Krull; her parents; brothers Steven and Michael Hoefft; and nephew James Hoefft.

Ruthie chose cremation and will be buried with her husband in Swiss, Mo.

She will be honored during the 10 a.m. service Jan. 15, at St. John’s United Church of Christ Church, Maeystown, Pastor Eric Poole officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to St. John’s United Church of Christ, Maeystown.