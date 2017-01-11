 Ruth Ann Krull | Obituary - Republic-Times | News

Ruth Ann Krull | Obituary

By on January 11, 2017 at 12:13 pm
Ruth Ann Krull

Ruth Ann Krull

Ruth Ann Krull (nee Hoefft), 69, of St. Louis, died Jan. 3, 2017, in St. Louis.

She was born March 8, 1947, in East St. Louis, daughter of the late Arnold and Gladys Hoefft (nee Knobloch).

Ruthie was a very caring and loving person with everyone she knew.

She is survived by her brother John (Phyllis) Hoefft, sisters-in-law Wilma Hoefft and Linda Hoefft, seven nieces and nephews, three great-nieces, and the Krull families.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Krull; her parents; brothers Steven and Michael Hoefft; and nephew James Hoefft.

Ruthie chose cremation and will be buried with her husband in Swiss, Mo.

She will be honored during the 10 a.m. service Jan. 15, at St. John’s United Church of Christ Church, Maeystown, Pastor Eric Poole officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to St. John’s United Church of Christ, Maeystown.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Andrea F.D. Saathoff

Andrea is a graduate of Gibault High School and the University of Missouri School of Journalism, the University of Missouri Harry S Truman School of Public Affairs and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville College of Education. She lives in Columbia with her husband and their twin toddler sons. When she isn't cheering on St. Louis Cardinals baseball or riding the emotional roller coaster of Mizzou Tigers football, she enjoys attending and participating in the many family events the county has to offer. email: andrea@republictimes.net