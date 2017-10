By Republic-Times on October 13, 2017 at 11:10 am

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that lane restrictions may be encountered along northbound Route 3 at Old Red Bud Road south of Waterloo starting Monday through Nov. 1.

IDOT said these restrictions are required for the intersection improvement and reconstruction of Old Red Bud Road. Work is being completed by the Monroe County Highway Department.

Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists during these restrictions, IDOT said.