By Republic-Times on February 16, 2018 at 2:53 pm

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School basketball player Ross Schrader.

The 6-foot-4 senior forward scored 17 points to lead the Bulldogs in a 51-47 win at rival Gibault last Tuesday night, putting him at exactly 1,000 points for his varsity hoops career.

Pictured, Schrader shoots the three-pointer that gave him his milestone accomplishment in the fourth quarter. Schrader leads the Bulldogs in scoring this season at 13 points per game. (Alan Dooley photo)