Rollover crash on Triple Lakes Road
By Republic-Times
on December 24, 2018 at 9:22 am
One person was transported to an area hospital following a rollover crash early Monday morning on Triple Lakes Road near Wagner Road north of Columbia in rural St. Clair County.
The Columbia Fire Department responded about 12:30 a.m. along with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department and EMS.
