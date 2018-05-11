 Rollover crash on I-255 - Republic-Times | News

Rollover crash on I-255

By on May 11, 2018 at 10:28 pm

Columbia police, fire and EMS responded about 10:15 p.m. Friday to a vehicle rollover crash with serious injury on I-255 eastbound near the Jefferson Barracks Bridge. Initial reports are the vehicle rolled multiple times with possible ejection. Illinois State Police was contacted to respond to the crash.

