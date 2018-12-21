Rollover crash near Maeystown
By Republic-Times
on December 22, 2018 at 8:05 pm
One person was airlifted by medical helicopter to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in a rollover crash near Maeystown on Saturday night.
Emergency personnel responded about 7:45 p.m. Saturday to the crash, which was in a wooded area along Bushy Prairie Road near Twin Creek Lane north of Maeystown.
Responding agencies included the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Maeystown Fire Department and Monroe County EMS.
Republic-Times
The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.