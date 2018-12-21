One person was airlifted by medical helicopter to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in a rollover crash near Maeystown on Saturday night.

Emergency personnel responded about 7:45 p.m. Saturday to the crash, which was in a wooded area along Bushy Prairie Road near Twin Creek Lane north of Maeystown.

Responding agencies included the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Maeystown Fire Department and Monroe County EMS.