Rollover crash near Fults
By Corey Saathoff
on April 20, 2017 at 7:09 pm
Emergency personnel responded about 6:45 p.m. Thursday to the report of truck rollover crash in the area of Bluff Road just north of Kaskaskia Road between Fults and Prairie du Rocher.
There was no immediate word on injuries.
