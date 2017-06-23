Rollover crash east of Waterloo

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department received assistance from the Waterloo Fire Department and Monroe County EMS in responding about 11 p.m. Sunday to a vehicle rollover crash in the area of 6403 State Route 156 about five miles east of Waterloo.

The vehicle, believed to be a white Dodge Dart, was engulfed in flames and was positioned on its roof in a field far off the roadway upon police officer arrival. Firemen quickly extinguished the blaze. The 17-year-old male driver of the car was able to exit the vehicle safely before it burst into flames.

The driver refused medical transport at the scene.