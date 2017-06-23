 Rollover crash east of Waterloo - Republic-Times | News

Rollover crash east of Waterloo

By on June 25, 2017 at 11:20 pm

Pictured is the crash scene off Route 156 late Sunday night. (Kermit Constantine photo)

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department received assistance from the Waterloo Fire Department and Monroe County EMS in responding about 11 p.m. Sunday to a vehicle rollover crash in the area of 6403 State Route 156 about five miles east of Waterloo.

The vehicle, believed to be a white Dodge Dart, was engulfed in flames and was positioned on its roof in a field far off the roadway upon police officer arrival. Firemen quickly extinguished the blaze. The 17-year-old male driver of the car was able to exit the vehicle safely before it burst into flames.

The driver refused medical transport at the scene.

 


