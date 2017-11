Roberta Allard Cook | Obituary

By Republic-Times on November 21, 2017 at 4:16 pm

Roberta Allard Cook, 80, passed away peacefully at Legacy Memory Care in Waterloo Nov. 9, 2017, surrounded by her loved ones.

Roberta was born Oct. 3, 1937, daughter of the late August and Elva Allard. She later moved to Belleville, where she met, fell in love with, and married her husband, Ronald Cook. Roberta and Ron spent 53 happy years together.

They raised four children: Rhonda (Dave) Metcalf, Rochelle Bennoch, Robert (Michaela) Cook and Richard Cook. Roberta had one sister, Naomi, who preceded her in death.

Roberta worked alongside Ron for 30 years at the London Shoe Shop in downtown Belleville. She also had many other talents, hobbies and interests. Her talents included playing the piano, and writing short stories, plays and many poems. Roberta had a passion for music, dance, and musical and live theatre.

Her most ardent calling was genealogy. Over the years she researched her lineage back to the 7th century.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren Alexander (Harika), August, Skyler, Erik, Christopher, Anna and Blake. Roberta was especially close to her nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.

She was loved and will be missed by many.

A celebration of her life was Nov. 19, at the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois or Monroe Actors Stage Company.