Robert J. Foy | Obituary

Robert (Bob) J. Foy, 59, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.

Cherished husband of Donna (nee: Muzik) Foy. Loving father of Jessie (Ray) Mesa and Bobby Foy. Loving and devoted grandfather of Korbin and Delanie Mesa.

Bob was born on July 15, 1957 in Oak Park to Robert and Lorraine (O’Brien) Foy. He grew up in Bellwood and graduated from St. Joseph High School in Westchester. After high school, he began his career in printing from pressman to foreman and manager in the industry.

Bob and Donna began their life together in 1977 and married in 1981. Bob enjoyed building, construction, and woodworking, landscaping projects. Some of his hobbies included boating, motorcycles, auto mechanics, muscle and antique cars, cooking and sausage making. He had a love for his dogs — especially his boxers.

Bob is survived by his wife Donna; daughter and son-in-law. Jessie and Ray Mesa of Red Bud; son Bobby of Glen Carbon; beautiful grandchildren Korbin and Delanie Mesa; devoted companion Dozer. His sisters: Kathy Passarelli, Maureen (Bill) Cotton; Geri (Hank) Tyda, and Pat Gabel. His many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Lorraine Foy; Aunt Adeline McDunn; Niece Debbie Tencate and friend Richard Palz.

His love for his family; his drive and determination to always succeed, his stamina and desire to live life to the fullest, his sense of humor, and his ability to go above and beyond his limits will forever be in the hearts of those who know him and love him.

“When it’s over so they say; it’ll rain a sunny day. I know, shining down like water.”

It was Bob’s wish to be cremated. Welge-Pechacek of Red Bud is assisting family with arrangements. Celebrations of his life will be planned at a later date. Your memories of Bob, condolences, thoughts, prayers, donations may be sent to the family: c/o Jessie Mesa, 2120 Ames Rd., Red Bud, IL 62278