 Riley Hubler | Athlete of the Week - Republic-Times | News

Riley Hubler | Athlete of the Week

By on September 7, 2018 at 3:42 pm

Riley Hubler

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School soccer player Riley Hubler.

The senior forward leads the Eagles (5-0-1) in scoring with 11 goals and three assists.

Hubler led the Eagles last season with 25 goals and six assists. (submitted photo)

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.