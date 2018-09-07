Riley Hubler | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School soccer player Riley Hubler.
The senior forward leads the Eagles (5-0-1) in scoring with 11 goals and three assists.
Hubler led the Eagles last season with 25 goals and six assists. (submitted photo)
