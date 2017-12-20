Richard W. Dieterle | Obituary

Richard W. Dieterle, 72, of Waterloo, died Dec. 18, 2017, in O’Fallon.

He was born June 28, 1945, in St. Louis, son of the late Eugene C. and Eleanor Bertha Dieterle (nee Komerous).

Richard is a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. He was a member for more than 50 years of IBEW Local No. 1. He was also a Navy Chief, and an avid car enthusiast.

He is survived by his wife Dianne Dieterle; son Robert (Jennifer) Dieterle, grandson Johnathan James Dieterle; and brother-in-law, uncle great-uncle, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m., Dec. 21, and 8-9:30 a.m. Dec. 22, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Dec. 22, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo, Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating.

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School Improvement Fund.