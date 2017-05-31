Report of shots fired from car on I-255

Columbia police officers are investigating a report of shots fired into a car on I-255 Tuesday at 3:40 p.m.

A motorist reported being shot at as his car traveled on I-255 near the Camp Jackson Road/Route 157 exit. The shots were allegedly fired by the driver of a black Dodge Magnum passenger car with Georgia license plates traveling westbound on I-255. The driver of the Dodge was described as a black male wearing a Chicago White Sox baseball cap and traveling with a female passenger.

The driver dialed 911 from his mobile phone and was connected with Columbia Police Department. Illinois State Police and St. Louis County Police Department were also notified.

More details will be provided as they are available.