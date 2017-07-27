Remembering John Rheinecker

Although he’s gone, the memories still remain.

Family, friends and coaches looked back fondly on the life of former major league pitcher John Philip Rheinecker, a Hecker native and Gibault Catholic High School graduate who died last Tuesday night at the age of 38.

Family and friends said he took his own life.

“Fly high little brother, ’til we meet again,” John’s sister, Lyn Ahne, posted on Facebook. “You watch your baby girls from above and we will be sure to love and pray for them here.”

Rheinecker was the top pitcher and hitter on the 1997 Gibault baseball squad that advanced to the Class A state tournament under head coach Steve King. The Hawks finished with a 25-10 record that season.

“He could get vocal, but mostly led by example with his play on the field,” King reflected during a phone interview last week with the Republic-Times.

When Rheinecker wasn’t pitching, he’d play centerfield.

“John was very competitive, hard working,” King said. “He was a hard-nosed kid and a good, solid ballplayer.

“He played baseball like it was supposed to be played…>>>

Read the rest of this story in the July 26 issue of the Republic-Times.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these location.