Reagan Carner | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Dupo High School softball player Reagan Carner. The senior pitcher is hitting .500 with six home runs, 24 RBIs and 34 runs and is 8-3 in the pitching circle with a 3.50 ERA to lead the Tigers (13-8) this season.

