R-T All-Local Softball Team

High batting averages and hard-throwing hurlers were in abundance on local softball diamonds as high school teams from the Republic-Times coverage area enjoyed success this spring.

Here’s a look at this year’s Republic-Times All-Local Softball Team.

FIRST TEAM

Lexi Touchette, Columbia. The first of several seniors on the list, Touchette led the Eagles in hitting this spring with a .468 average and .537 on base percentage to go along with five home runs, 32 RBIs and 30 runs. Next up for Touchette is Maryville University.

Chelsea Hooker, Valmeyer. This four-year starter for the Pirates capped off an amazing prep career by hitting .511 with a .596 on base percentage, 16 runs and five triples in 2019. She will continue her softball playing days at Quincy University.

Reagan Carner, Dupo. This senior did it all for the Tigers, hitting .500 with a .576 on base percentage, seven home runs and 39 runs and also compiling an 8-5 mark in the pitching circle with a 3.67 ERA and 99 strikeouts.

Taylor Downen, Waterloo. Another local softball standout set to play at Quincy, Downen hit .402 with 29 RBIs and 11 doubles this spring while displaying solid catching abilities for the Bulldogs.

Kaelyn Rheinecker, Columbia. She was dominant in the pitching circle and added some pop at the plate for the Eagles in 2019. Rheinecker went 10-5 with a 2.20 ERA and 172 strikeouts and hit .389 with four home runs.

MyKenzie Kloess, Dupo. This senior was nearly impossible to keep off base for the Tigers, hitting .539 with a .602 on base percentage and 31 RBIs. She will play for MacMurray College.

Izzy Wahn, Waterloo. The first of two sophomores on the list, Wahn led the Bulldogs in hitting this spring at .483 with a .521 on base percentage and 23 RBIs.

Abbey Goff, Waterloo. Another talented sophomore, Goff hit .467 with a .534 on base percentage and 17 doubles to go along with 25 RBIs.

Cameron Foster, Dupo. The third Tigers senior on this list, Foster hit .500 with a .581 on base percentage, 27 runs and 13 stolen bases.

Mikaela Kossina, Columbia. Rounding out the first team is another Eagles senior who would hit and pitch. Kossina hit .417 with 25 RBIs and was 5-1 in the pitching circle with a 2.75 ERA.

